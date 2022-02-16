Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 5,192 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $260.18. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,324. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 180.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.88.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.