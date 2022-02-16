Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) VP Sells 506 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.78. 3,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,048. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

