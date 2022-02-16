Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells 2,007 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NEWR stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,533. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 309,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 302,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

