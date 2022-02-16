Insider Selling: Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,204. Nuvalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
