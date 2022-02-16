Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00.

NVEE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.14. 47,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,210. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

