Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 3,716 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

POWI stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. 633,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

