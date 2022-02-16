Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 3,716 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
POWI stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. 633,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Integrations (POWI)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.