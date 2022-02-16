Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,510. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 49.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.