Insider Selling: SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $24,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SPNE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 39,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

