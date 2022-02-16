Insider Selling: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Sells 218,575 Shares of Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stable Road Acquisition stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter worth $380,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

