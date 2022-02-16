Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells 1,885 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06.

On Thursday, December 16th, Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 349,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

