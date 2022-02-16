Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells 6,576 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 25,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,430. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

