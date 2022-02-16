Insights Network Market Cap Reaches $4.19 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $37,270.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105848 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,750,757 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.