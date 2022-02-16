Insulet (PODD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PODD opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.52. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.20 and a beta of 0.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
