Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) rose 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

About Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.