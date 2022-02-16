Insured Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,469.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $908,323.67 and $12,469.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,961,008 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

