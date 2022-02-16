Integra LifeSciences (IART) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.