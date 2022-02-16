Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Shares of ITR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.11. 36,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,218. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

