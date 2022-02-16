Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) by 346.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.73% of Integral Ad Science worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after buying an additional 525,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

