Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

