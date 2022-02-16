Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IAS opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
