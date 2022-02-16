Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $50.00 target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 765,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,755,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

