Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.69

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.69 and traded as low as $19.49. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITPOF. CIBC cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

