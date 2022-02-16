Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.04 ($3.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISP shares. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.07) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.20) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.58) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

