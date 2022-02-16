inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 119,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,915. inTEST has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.
INTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
