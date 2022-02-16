inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 119,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,915. inTEST has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

INTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 671,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of inTEST by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

