Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $13.16

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $12.38. Inventiva shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

