Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 93,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

