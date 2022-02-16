Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 10,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,220. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

