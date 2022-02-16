Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.27% of Sunnova Energy International worth $121,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $993,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 70.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 332,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 134.1% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

NOVA stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

