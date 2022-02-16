Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.36% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $123,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $1,735,000. Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 272,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after buying an additional 210,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average of $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

