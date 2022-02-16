Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,493,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,170,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.28% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $117,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,123,000 after acquiring an additional 876,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,006,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,488,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

