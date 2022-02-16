Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Cloudflare worth $125,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,632,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $7,323,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,253,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,592 shares of company stock worth $78,464,322 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

