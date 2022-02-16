Invesco Ltd. Has $130.31 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 507.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Ceridian HCM worth $130,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

