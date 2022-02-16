Invesco Ltd. Purchases 288,595 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $117,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

