Invesco Ltd. Purchases 54,549 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Guardant Health worth $114,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

GH stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

