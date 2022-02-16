Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.65% of Sterling Bancorp worth $127,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

