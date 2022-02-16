Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Whirlpool worth $131,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $204.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $183.75 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

