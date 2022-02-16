Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Dollar Tree worth $131,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

