Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.18% of Harley-Davidson worth $122,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

HOG stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

