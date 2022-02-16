Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IPU opened at GBX 570 ($7.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 595.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 612.59. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512.75 ($6.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664 ($8.99).

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.