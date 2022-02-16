Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of IPU opened at GBX 570 ($7.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 595.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 612.59. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512.75 ($6.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664 ($8.99).
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
