Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.01

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 18333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

