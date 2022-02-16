Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 16th (AVVIY, BYDGF, BZLYF, CGJTF, CRSP, DIISY, DUAVF, ENI, FINMF, LCSHF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 16th:

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.22).

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$230.00 to C$200.00.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50).

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$203.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $64.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 336 ($4.55).

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($152.27) to €126.00 ($143.18). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($21.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €7.20 ($8.18) to €6.65 ($7.56).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 815 ($11.03).

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,750 ($23.68) to GBX 1,650 ($22.33).

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from €5.80 ($6.59) to €6.30 ($7.16). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 685 ($9.27).

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,720 ($23.27) to GBX 1,655 ($22.40).

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 333 ($4.51) to GBX 302 ($4.09).

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $45.00.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €121.00 ($137.50) to €122.00 ($138.64). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$65.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

