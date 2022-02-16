Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Methanex (MX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Methanex (TSE: MX) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to C$45.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Methanex was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE:MX traded down C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.51. 103,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22.

Get Methanex Co alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.