Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TELUS (T)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TELUS (TSE: T):

2/14/2022 – TELUS was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

1/21/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Shares of TSE:T traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.07. The stock has a market cap of C$43.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.40. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.93 and a 1-year high of C$32.10.

Get TELUS Co alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.51%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.