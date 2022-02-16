Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS: ATLKY) recently:

1/28/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 640 to SEK 675.

1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from SEK 675 to SEK 568. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $615.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 465 to SEK 486.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. 57,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas Copco AB has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Atlas Copco AB alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.