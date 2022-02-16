Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS: ATLKY) recently:
- 1/28/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 640 to SEK 675.
- 1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from SEK 675 to SEK 568. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $615.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/14/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 465 to SEK 486.
Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. 57,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas Copco AB has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
