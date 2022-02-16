Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2022 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $107.00.

1/12/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its pipeline network spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, generating stable fee-based revenues. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, is well-poised to make massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to 92 cents, which is reflective of its focus on boosting shareholder returns. However, its balance sheet has more exposure to debt capital as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, the company will miss the potential gain in refining margins as major economies in Asia are still witnessing high infections, which might keep demand for its refined products down.”

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,273. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after buying an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.