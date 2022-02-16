Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 16th (ABG, APPF, CF, CWT, DASH, ESEA, FDX, GBX, HMHC, LE)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 16th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

