Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 16th (ABG, APPF, CF, CWT, DASH, ESEA, FDX, GBX, HMHC, LE)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 16th:
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
