Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its position in Five9 by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 152,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,787,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Five9 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Five9 by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

