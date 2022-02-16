Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,860 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up about 4.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Invitation Homes worth $66,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. 75,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,292. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

