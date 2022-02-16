Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invitation Homes worth $75,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

INVH opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

