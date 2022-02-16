IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, IONChain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $535,919.95 and approximately $2,211.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105618 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

