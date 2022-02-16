IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Repurchase $200.00 million in Shares

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.65. The stock had a trading volume of 642,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $255.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

